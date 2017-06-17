Sports

June 17, 2017 11:26 AM

Ex-Bengals player pleads no contest to indecent exposure

The Associated Press
OXFORD, Ohio

A former Cincinnati Bengals football player has pleaded no contest to assault and indecent exposure.

The Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2sBmoXl ) 26-year-old Jerome Schaffer, of Morgan Township, entered the pleas to the misdemeanors Thursday in a Butler County court.

Authorities say Schaffer was apparently under the influence of drugs when he was arrested in February after he allegedly got into a fight, tried to break into some cars and exposed himself at a church parking lot.

He is to be sentenced next month.

His attorney says he has attended treatment programs and is now doing well.

Schaffer starred at Cincinnati LaSalle High School and the University of Cincinnati before signing as a free agent linebacker in 2012. He played nine games for the Bengals in 2013. He was waived in 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game

'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game 2:01

'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in message before congressional baseball game
Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch 1:08

Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch
Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 5:51

Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice

View More Video

Sports Videos