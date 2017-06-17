D.C. United midfielder Lamar Neagle
Sports

June 17, 2017 10:29 PM

Altidore, Hamilton score, Toronto FC beats DC United 2-0

The Associated Press
TORONTO

Jozy Altidore and Jordan Hamilton scored second-half goals and Toronto FC beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to stretch its home unbeaten streak to nine games.

Sebastian Giovinco assisted on both goals for MLS-leading Toronto (9-2-5).

The game marked captain Michael Bradley's 100th in all competitions for Toronto. It also was the first opportunity for coach Greg Vanney to field all three designated players — Bradley, Altidore and Giovinco — since May 3 due to injuries and international duty.

And the three stars engineered the breakthrough goal in the 60th minute after Bradley broke up a D.C. United attack. He fed the ball to Giovinco, who split the defense with a perfect pass to Altidore. The U.S. international pushed the ball ahead with a fine first touch and then calmly beat Hamid from the edge of the box for his seventh of the season.

Hamilton, who had come on in the 75th minute, made it 2-0 on glancing header in the 85th off Giovinco's corner.

D.C. United dropped to 4-8-3.

