June 17, 2017 10:34 PM

Thomas and Thomas help Sun hand Lynx first loss, 98-93

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Jasmine Thomas and Alyssa Thomas scored 20 points each and the Connecticut Sun handed the Minnesota Lynx their first loss this season, 98-93, on Saturday night.

Alyssa Thomas' 20 points are a season high as she reached 1,000 for her career and added a career-high eight assists. The Sun (5-5), who won their fourth straight, had a season-high 26 assists to go with 55-percent shooting from the field, including 45 percent (10 for 22) on 3-pointers.

Maya Moore scored 22 points to lead the Lynx (9-1), who shot 51 percent. Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota's leading scorer at nearly 22 points per game, was held to 12. The Lynx were outrebounded 36-21.

Jonquel Jones gave Connecticut lead for good at 81-79 on a long jumper with 7 1/2 minutes left. The Sun went up by eight but Maya Moore hit a 3 to cut the lead to 96-93 with 21 seconds remaining. Jasmine Thomas missed a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left but Moore was short of the rim with a 3-pointer.

