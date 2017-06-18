Fleury among players exposed for Vegas NHL expansion draft

FILE - In a Sunday, June 4, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, left, blocks a shot by center Sidney Crosby during a practice, in Nashville, Tenn. Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Fleury, Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo