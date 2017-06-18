Seattle Storm's Noelle Quinn, left, passes past San Antonio Stars' Monique Currie in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Storm's Noelle Quinn, left, passes past San Antonio Stars' Monique Currie in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP Photo
June 18, 2017 9:30 PM

Stewart has 22 and 15, Storm cruise to 75-57 win over Stars

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Breanna Stewart had 22 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and a career-best five blocked shots and the Seattle Storm beat the winless San Antonio Stars 75-57 on Sunday night to snap a three-game skid.

Crystal Langhorne added 10 points, and Sue Bird had nine assists for Seattle (6-5).

Langhorne made a short jumper, and Bird hit a 3 to spark a 12-3 run that made it 27-18 midway through the second quarter and the Storm led the rest of the way. Stewart sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a basket by San Antonio's Erika de Souza and then hit a jumper to ignite a 14-5 spurt that gave Seattle a 51-36 lead with 1:54 left in the third and the Stars trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Kayla McBride led San Antonio (0-11) with 11 points.

The Stars shot just 28.8 percent from the field and were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. They have lost 13 in a row, dating to last season.

San Antonio rookie Kelsey Plum, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft, returned to Seattle where she starred at the University of Washington and set NCAA records for points in a career (3,397) and season (1,080). Plum matched her season high with eight points.

