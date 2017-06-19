Defense keeping Twins competitive despite falling out of 1st

FILE - In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton lands after making a leaping catch of a line drive hit by Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Seattle. The Twins were thoroughly beaten during a four-game sweep over the weekend by the Cleveland Indians, losing their lead in the AL Central in the process. But the primary reason the Twins were there in the first place as one of baseball's most surprising teams has been a vast improvement in their defense, the third and most-overlooked phase of the game. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo