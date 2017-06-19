Sports

June 19, 2017 10:41 PM

Oklahoma safety Sunderland suspended indefinitely

The Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla.

Oklahoma has suspended junior safety Will Sunderland indefinitely.

The school made the announcement Monday.

Oklahoma County court records show that Sunderland was charged with concealing stolen property on June 13, and a warrant for his arrest was issued June 15.

The Midwest City native played in eight games last season and had 15 tackles, one interception and a pass breakup. His freshman year, he played in eight games and had three tackles. He was expected to have a more significant role this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas

NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas 3:08

NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas
‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field 2:49

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field
Carolina football coach Larry 0:49

Carolina football coach Larry "2 Chainz" Fedora gets "hip" in recruiting video

View More Video