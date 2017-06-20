In this photo taken on Saturday, May 27, 2017 people carrying a Cameroon flag, take part in a parade in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia.
In this photo taken on Saturday, May 27, 2017 people carrying a Cameroon flag, take part in a parade in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Artur Lebedev AP Photo
In this photo taken on Saturday, May 27, 2017 people carrying a Cameroon flag, take part in a parade in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Artur Lebedev AP Photo

Sports

June 20, 2017 10:50 AM

No racism in Sochi, mayor insists after racism row at parade

The Associated Press
SOCHI, Russia

The mayor of the Russian city of Sochi's has promised football fans there is no racism in the 2018 World Cup host city after FIFA denounced a parade featuring people in blackface.

The procession in the Black Sea resort featured costumes of the Confederations Cup participants ahead of the eight-team World Cup warm-up event.

One person was pictured wearing an afro-style wig and bananas on a string, while the other was wearing a Cameroon jersey and a headdress while holding a drum.

Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov accepts "we need to inform the residents of the city about what is unpleasant for different ethnicities."

But speaking through a translator, Pakhomov maintained that "there is no racism in Sochi because this is a city where many ethnicities live."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas

NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas 3:08

NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas
‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field 2:49

‘Grandpa’s ballpark’: Raleigh lawyer Woody Webb reflects on Rickwood Field
Carolina football coach Larry 0:49

Carolina football coach Larry "2 Chainz" Fedora gets "hip" in recruiting video

View More Video