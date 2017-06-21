Pennsylvania animal welfare group fetes 150 years of helping

Pennsylvania's animal welfare agency is celebrating its 150th birthday, and one special gift it has received is new legislation strengthening laws against animal cruelty.
The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals held a birthday party for itself Wednesday at its Philadelphia headquarters
Shelter pets were treated to sweets and a slew of video congratulations came in from politicians, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp.
Colonel M. Richards Muckle founded the PSPCA in 1867 after seeing the mistreatment of horses in Philadelphia.
Also Wednesday, Wolf was set to sign a bill known as Libre's Law to strengthen animal cruelty and neglect laws in the state. It's named after an abused Boston Terrier rescued from a breeding facility last year.
