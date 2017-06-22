Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig slowly leaves the plate after hitting a three-run home run, while New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watches along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig slowly leaves the plate after hitting a three-run home run, while New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watches along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig slowly leaves the plate after hitting a three-run home run, while New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, watches along with home plate umpire Lance Barksdale during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Sports

June 22, 2017 1:50 AM

Puig, Grandal power Dodgers past Mets 8-2 and into 1st place

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer, Yasmani Grandal added two solo shots and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers took over first place in the NL West by battering New York Mets pitching again for an 8-2 victory Wednesday night.

Rich Hill turned in his best five innings of the season for the Dodgers, who have won six straight and 12 of 13. They jumped a half-game ahead of Colorado, which had its six-game winning streak snapped with a 16-5 loss to Arizona.

Hill (4-3) gave up a leadoff home run to Curtis Granderson and a double to Wilmer Flores, but then held the Mets scoreless. New York loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but Hill struck out the next three batters.

The left-hander fanned a season-high eight and allowed only four hits. He became the first pitcher in major league history to last five or fewer innings in each of his first nine starts in a season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Laughing with Chuck Amato

Laughing with Chuck Amato 0:53

Laughing with Chuck Amato
Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments 1:26

Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments
Adidas unveils new Carolina Hurricanes jersey 0:15

Adidas unveils new Carolina Hurricanes jersey

View More Video