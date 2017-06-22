Sports

June 22, 2017 8:02 PM

Celtics select Jayson Tatum with No. 3 pick in draft

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
BOSTON

The Boston Celtics have selected forward Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

The selection comes after the Celtics traded the top pick to Philadelphia earlier in the week for the No. 3 pick, plus a first-rounder in either 2018 or 2019.

In Tatum, a 6-foot-8 small forward, Boston gets a player who was a polished scoring threat during his lone season at Duke, averaging 16.8 points while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. The 19-year-old was a third-team All-ACC selection.

Tatum also provides some rotation flexibility, with the ability to play both forward spots and defend as many as four positions.

The Celtics have been high on Tatum throughout the draft process, and had him in for a private workout late last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange

Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange 2:18

Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange
Laughing with Chuck Amato 0:53

Laughing with Chuck Amato
Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments 1:26

Watch Luke Kennard's surprise after Justin Jackson's ACC player of the year comments

View More Video

Sports Videos