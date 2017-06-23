Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier hits an RBI single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Cleveland.
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier hits an RBI single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier hits an RBI single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo

Sports

June 23, 2017 10:46 PM

Mejia, 3 relievers hold Indians to 4 hits in Twins' 5-0 win

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Adalberto Mejia combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 5-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL Central on Friday night.

Mejia (2-3) held Cleveland to two hits in five innings, but had to work around five walks and two errors. The left-hander got out of bases-loaded jams in the second and fourth and stranded nine Indians runners on base.

Cleveland was coming off a 7-1 road trip, including a four-game sweep at Target Field last weekend that gave the Indians first place in the division. The Twins are now 1 1/2 back.

Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger combined to pitch the final four innings.

Jorge Polanco's two-run homer highlighted Minnesota's four-run second off Trevor Bauer (6-6) and gave the Twins only their third win in 11 games against the Indians this season. Brian Dozier was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bucks fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera

Bucks fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 0:11

Bucks fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera
Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange 2:18

Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange
Laughing with Chuck Amato 0:53

Laughing with Chuck Amato

View More Video

Sports Videos