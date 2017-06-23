Oakland Athletics starter Jharel Cotton, right, leaves the game looking at his pitching thumb with a member of the medical staff during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Chicago.
Sports

June 23, 2017 10:46 PM

Oakland's Cotton, Pinder leave game because of injuries

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Oakland Athletics pitcher Jharel Cotton and shortstop Chad Pinder have left Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox because of injuries.

Cotton exited with a blister on his right thumb in the sixth inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Kevan Smith and came up shaking his hand after throwing one pitch to Adam Engel.

Manager Bob Melvin went to the mound and brought in right-hander Liam Hendriks. Cotton gave up three hits and did not allow a run.

Shortstop Chad Pinder was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth because of a strained left hamstring.

