Carlos Rodon’s rocky recovery from arm injury continues with rough night against the Durham Bulls

twitter email Former NC State pitcher Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox pitched Friday night for the Charlotte Knights in a Triple-A game against the Durham Bulls. Recovering from a left biceps injury, Rodon pitched well for the first three innings before the Bulls hit him hard for seven runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 9-4 win. Steve Wiseman swiseman@heraldsun.com

