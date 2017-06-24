Claudio Bravo fit again, says Chile coach

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, left, talks to coach Juan Pizzi during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Colombia in Barranquilla, Colombia. Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi says Claudio Bravo is fit again and could start in goal against Australia at the Confederations Cup on Sunday. Bravo hasn't played since April 27, when he injured his calf for Manchester City in a derby game with Manchester United. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo