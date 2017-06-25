Sports

June 25, 2017 9:33 PM

Hill, Mystics use big 2nd quarter to beat Sky 97-63

The Associated Press
ROSEMONT, Ill.

Tayler Hill scored 10 of her 17 points in the decisive second quarter and the Washington Mystics cruised to a 97-63 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Kristi Tolliver scored all of her 16 points in the first half, Tianna Hawkins added 15 points and Natasha Cloud scored a season-high 12 points for Washington (8-5).

Ivory Latta hit jumper as time expired in the first quarter, sparking an 18-0 run that gave the Mystics a 46-27 lead with six minutes left in the first half. Washington outscored the Sky 31-7 in the second quarter — Chicago's lowest-scoring quarter of the season — and took a 61-34 lead into the break. The Mystics set season bests for points scored in a quarter, fewest points allowed in a quarter and most points scored in a half.

Allie Quigley hit a season-high four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Chicago (3-10). The Sky are winless in six home games this season.

Mystics coach Mike Thibault returned to bench after missing Friday's 93-76 loss to Minnesota to attend his father's funeral.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft 2:34

Hurricanes take Martin Necas with 12th pick of NHL Draft
Bucks fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera 0:11

Bucks fight in front of wildlife officers' trail camera
Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange 2:18

Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange

View More Video

Sports Videos