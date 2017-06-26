Sports

June 26, 2017 8:09 PM

Wildfires surging as high heat peaks around California

The Associated Press
BEAUMONT, Calif.

A wildfire is surging out of control near vineyards on California's Central Coast.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze broke out at 3 p.m. Monday and within two hours had grown to 125 acres and is threatening structures.

The area is just east of the small town of Santa Margarita about 10 miles north of San Luis Obispo.

In Southern California, firefighters working in high temperatures are battling a wildfire in the Beaumont area of Riverside County about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

State fire officials say the blaze has grown to 125 acres and there's zero containment.

The flames are chewing across rugged terrain and State Route 79 is closed in the area.

Firefighters also responded to other smaller fires across the region.

