Stanford swimmer Katie Ledecky wins Honda Cup

FILE - At left, in an Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, United States' Katie Ledecky celebrates after the women's 800-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At right, in a March 24, 2017, file photo, Washington guard Kelsey Plum drives to the basket during the second half of a regional semifinal against Mississippi State in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, in Oklahoma City. Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky of Stanford and NCAA women's basketball career scoring leader Kelsey Plum of Washington are among the contenders for the Honda Award, given to the nation's top collegiate female athlete of the year. File AP Photo