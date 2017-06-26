Sports

Crew rescues man after sailboat capsizes on Columbia River

The Associated Press
DEER PARK, Ore.

Coast Guard officials say one man was rescued after his sailboat capsized on the Columbia River near Deer Island, Oregon.

Coast Guard Station Portland crewmembers responded Monday evening after a people on a tug boat reported that the approximately 12-foot sailboat capsized.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the man was tossed a life ring and pulled onto their boat before he was taken to Kalama, Washington and to a local hospital.

The Coast Guard says the boater was reportedly hypothermic.

Authorities in Columbia County, Oregon towed the capsized vessel to shore.

