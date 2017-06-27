Sports

June 27, 2017 2:02 AM

West Virginia adds football transfers from Alabama, Miami

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia says it had added two transfers on offense for the 2018 season.

Football coach Dana Holgorsen announced Monday the additions of tight end Jovani Haskins and wide receiver T.J. Simmons.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Haskins redshirted at Miami as a freshman in 2016.

The 6-2, 202-pound Simmons saw action in 12 games at Alabama last season, mostly on special teams.

Both will have to sit out the 2017 season under NCAA transfer rules and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
NCCU coach Lavelle Moton shows off his flawless New Edition dance moves 2:21

NCCU coach Lavelle Moton shows off his flawless New Edition dance moves
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football 1:02

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football

View More Video

Sports Videos