Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo

Sports

June 27, 2017 10:17 PM

Votto homers as Reds beat Brewers 8-6

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, helping the last-place Cincinnati Reds top the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez also connected for Cincinnati, which scored its most runs in 19 games since Scooter Gennett hit four homers in its 13-1 win over St. Louis on June 6.

Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun returned after missing 31 games with a strained left calf, but the NL Central-leading Brewers lost for the third time in four games. Braun went 1 for 5 with a double.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton shows off his flawless New Edition dance moves

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton shows off his flawless New Edition dance moves 2:21

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton shows off his flawless New Edition dance moves
Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football 1:02

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football

View More Video

Sports Videos