Sports

June 28, 2017 9:31 AM

Small College Basketball Hall of Fame to induct Don Meyer

The Associated Press
ABERDEEN, S.D.

Legendary men's basketball coach Don Meyer is being inducted into the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Meyer was one of the winningest coaches in college basketball history. He led his teams into the playoffs 19 times and compiled a 923-324 record during his 38-year career, most of which he spent at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, and at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The native of Wayne, Nebraska, died of cancer in 2014. He's already a member of the NAIA Hall of Fame, and in 2010 he was given a lifetime achievement award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Nov. 2 in Evansville, Indiana.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton shows off his flawless New Edition dance moves

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton shows off his flawless New Edition dance moves 2:21

NCCU coach LeVelle Moton shows off his flawless New Edition dance moves
Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football 1:02

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football

View More Video

Sports Videos