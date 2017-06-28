Eagles restock men’s basketball roster

North Carolina Central men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton lost seven seniors to graduation from last seasons MEAC regular-season and tournament championship team.
He replaced those seven, and even got a plus one, in his 2017-18 recruiting class. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced a recruiting class of eight student-athletes who will join the team for the upcoming season.
Jibri Blount (Cleveland State), Zacarry Douglas (Cal State-Northridge), Reggie Gardner (Loomis Chaffee), Brandon Goldsmith (Walters State), Alston Jones (Daytona State), Larry McKnight (Palm Beach State), Jordan Perkins (Greensboro Day) and Dominique Reid (Polk State) will all venture to Durham in hopes to lead N.C. Central to another NCAA tournament. Blount will have to sit out the season due to NCAA transfer rules. Perkins and Gardner are the only two freshmen in the group.
Gardner hails from famed DeMatha High School in Maryland, by way of Loomis Chaffee prep school in Connecticut. Perkins is an in-state commit, who led Greensboro Day School to the NCISAA 3A State Championship. The 6-2 point guard is a “natural-born winner” according to Moton.
Reid is returning home to Durham after playing one season at Polk State, where he played in 25 games and averaged 14.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds. During his final season he pulled down nine double-doubles. Goldsmith is another local kid, hailing from Raleigh where he played his prep basketball at Millbrook High School. After graduating from Millbrook, Goldsmith spent two seasons at Walters State, averaging 14 points, five rebounds and three assist per game from his guard position. At 6-4, he expected to fill a void on the perimeter.
Douglas brings Division-I experience and size (6-8) to the N.C. Central program, which will be needed to replace Del’Vin Dickerson, Kyle Benton and Will Ransom. Douglas played two seasons at Cal State-Northridge, appearing in 24 games, averaging 5.1 points. Alston Jones comes into the program with 44 starts under his belt at his previous stop, averaging 14.1 points per game for Daytona State College. McKnight was another double-digit scorer at his last stop, Palm Beach State, averaging 13.3 points in 21 starts. Last season he scored a season-high 29 points in their season opener.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV
Comments