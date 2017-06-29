Stephen Curry’s No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey is the most popular in the NBA.
Stephen Curry’s No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey is the most popular in the NBA. Jose Carlos Fajardo TNS
Stephen Curry’s No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey is the most popular in the NBA. Jose Carlos Fajardo TNS

Sports

June 29, 2017 11:34 AM

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s global appeal hits a new mark

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

Former Davidson star Stephen Curry continues to go global with his popularity: The NBA announced Thursday that Curry’s No. 30 Golden State Warriors jersey tops replica sales.

Curry, son of former Charlotte Hornet Dell Curry, played at Davidson and Charlotte Christian before the Warriors chose him seventh overall in the 2009 draft. Point guard Curry has won two NBA Most Valuable Player awards and the Warriors have won two of the last three NBA championships.

Among those superstars immediately trailing Curry in jersey popularity: Cleveland’s LeBron James is No. 2 and Curry teammate Kevin Durant is No. 3. Current MVP Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder is fourth on the list, while Cavalier (and former Duke Blue Devil) Kyrie Irving is fifth.

Most popular team merchandise: The Warriors, followed by the Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls and the Boston Celtics.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas

'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas 2:59

'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas
'My goal is to come to camp and make the team' says Canes Jake Bean 2:17

'My goal is to come to camp and make the team' says Canes Jake Bean
Gauthier hoping to move up in the Canes organization 1:54

Gauthier hoping to move up in the Canes organization

View More Video

Sports Videos