AP Source: Blake Griffin returning to the Clippers

FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, second from left, shoots as Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi, left, guard Bradley Beal, second from right, and forward Otto Porter Jr. defend during an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the situation says Griffin has agreed to a five-year deal worth approximately $175 million to remain with the Clippers. Griffin and the Clippers agreed Friday night, June 30, 2017, on a new deal, one that will be signed when the league’s moratorium on offseason moves ends on July 6. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo