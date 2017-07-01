Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Ben Margot AP Photo
Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Ben Margot AP Photo

Sports

July 01, 2017 12:27 AM

Braves Foltynewicz doesn't allow A's hit through 8 innings

The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif.

Mike Foltynewicz of the Atlanta Braves hasn't allowed a hit to the Oakland Athletics through eight innings Friday night.

The right-hander struck out eight, walked four and threw 63 of 110 pitches for strikes.

He retired the first 12 batters in order before a leadoff walk to Khris Davis in the fifth. He then recorded three straight outs to keep the no-hit bid intact.

In the sixth, Foltynewicz plunked Franklin Barreto with one out, then walked Matt Joyce. Matt Olson struck out and Jed Lowrie was retired on a called third strike.

Atlanta, making its first visit to the Oakland Coliseum since the club's lone appearance in 2003, led 1-0 on Dansby Swanson's RBI double in the third.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades

Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades 7:35

Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades
'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas 2:59

'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas
'My goal is to come to camp and make the team' says Canes Jake Bean 2:17

'My goal is to come to camp and make the team' says Canes Jake Bean

View More Video

Sports Videos