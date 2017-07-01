Sports

July 01, 2017 12:14 AM

Moore scores 21, Lynx beat Mercury on Diana Taurasi Night

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Maya Moore scored 21 points, Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 91-83 on Friday night.

Phoenix trailed by eight points with two minutes remaining, but closed to 85-83 on Diana Taurasi's 3-pointer with 16.8 seconds left.

Sylvia Fowles and Rebekkah Brunson combined for four straight free throws on Minnesota's next two possessions to seal it.

Lindsay Whalen added 14 points for Minnesota (12-1). Brunson grabbed 10 rebounds and moved into third on the WNBA career list with 3,079. She trails Lisa Leslie (3,307) and Tamika Catchings (3,316).

Camille Little scored 16 points, and Robinson and Taurasi each added 15 for Phoenix (7-6).

In addition to giving away 5,000 bobbleheads for Diana Taurasi Night, the Mercury sectioned off an area behind a basket and brought in live goats to honor the "Greatest of All Time."

