Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon, left, and Orlando City SC midfielder Cristian Higuita 7) go for the ball during an MLS soccer game in Sandy, Utah, Friday, June 30, 2017.
Sports

July 01, 2017 12:23 AM

Johnson scores in 17th, Orlando City ends 6-game road skid

The Associated Press
SANDY, Utah

Will Johnson scored in the 17th minute to lead Orlando City FC to a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer on Friday night.

Orlando City (8-6-5) ended a six-game road winless streak with its second victory away from home. Salt Lake (5-12-2) had its three-game home winning streak snapped.

After Jose Aja's header hit the crossbar, Johnson was first to the loose ball and his deflected shot found the back of the net.

Orlando City goalkeeper Joe Bendik came out of his area to get a hand on Luis Silva's breakaway in the 63rd minute. It was Bendik's sixth shutout of the season to move into a three-way tie behind Tim Melia's MLS-leading nine.

RSL's Joao Plata sailed a close-range shot from a difficult angle in the 23rd minute and his free kick near the penalty area went just wide in the 76th.

  Comments  

