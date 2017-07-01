Sports

July 01, 2017 12:23 AM

AP Source: Warriors re-up Shaun Livingston for 3/$24M

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with backup guard Shaun Livingston.

The person requested anonymity Friday because a contract cannot be signed until July 6.

Livingston has been an integral part of the Warriors' two championship teams and three trips to the NBA Finals in the last three years. The versatile guard can play both at the point and off the ball and gives them a defensive dimension on the second unit as well.

It was the first move the champions made in what figures to be a busy summer. They also expect to sign Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to big deals and are trying to keep Andre Iguodala as well.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades

Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades 7:35

Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades
'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas 2:59

'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas
'My goal is to come to camp and make the team' says Canes Jake Bean 2:17

'My goal is to come to camp and make the team' says Canes Jake Bean

View More Video

Sports Videos