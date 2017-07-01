FILE- In this Wednesday March 8, 2017 file photo, PSG's Marquinhos is challenged by Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, left, during the Champion's League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Brazilian center half Marquinhos has signed a new three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, Saturday, July 1, 2017, tying him to the club until 2022.
FILE- In this Wednesday March 8, 2017 file photo, PSG's Marquinhos is challenged by Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, left, during the Champion's League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Brazilian center half Marquinhos has signed a new three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, Saturday, July 1, 2017, tying him to the club until 2022. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Wednesday March 8, 2017 file photo, PSG's Marquinhos is challenged by Barcelona's Andres Iniesta, left, during the Champion's League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Brazilian center half Marquinhos has signed a new three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, Saturday, July 1, 2017, tying him to the club until 2022. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo

Sports

July 01, 2017 7:54 AM

Brazilian center back Marquinhos signs new PSG contract

The Associated Press
PARIS

Brazilian center half Marquinhos has signed a new three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, tying him to the club until 2022.

The 23-year-old international joined PSG from Italian side Roma in 2013, but was in and out of the team until becoming a first-choice defender last season under coach Unai Emery.

Marquinhos, whose previous contract expired in 2019, has made 161 appearances for PSG and scored 13 goals, using his heading ability from set pieces.

PSG president Nasser El-Khelaifi says Marquinhos "has always shown an irreproachable attitude" and has "developed a very strong link with our club (and) its supporters."

He becomes the latest key player to extend his contract, following top scorer Edinson Cavani and center back partner Thiago Silva.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades

Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades 7:35

Canes' Ron Francis talks free agency, trades
'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas 2:59

'I'm really glad to be here,' says Canes top pick Martin Necas
'My goal is to come to camp and make the team' says Canes Jake Bean 2:17

'My goal is to come to camp and make the team' says Canes Jake Bean

View More Video

Sports Videos