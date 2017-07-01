Sports

July 01, 2017 9:19 PM

Tempers flare briefly in Indians-Tigers nightcap

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann hit Cleveland's Carlos Santana with a pitch in the fifth inning, and the benches and bullpens slowly began to empty before order was quickly restored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Jose Iglesias had been hit in the arm by a pitch from Indians starter Carlos Carrasco the previous inning. Zimmermann's pitch grazed Santana as it sailed behind Cleveland's designated hitter. He gestured at the Detroit right-hander, and players began leaving the dugouts and bullpens, but for the most part, everyone stopped after walking only a few feet.

Detroit was leading 1-0 when the incident took place. The Tigers won the opening game 7-4 .

