July 02, 2017 6:29 AM

Thomas in yellow as 2017 Tour begins first full road stage

The Associated Press
LIEGE, Belgium

Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.

The largely flat 203.5-kilometer Stage 2 Sunday from Duesseldorf, Germany, which hosted the short opening time trial, finishes in Liege, Belgium. The long finishing straight should lend itself to a high-speed mass sprint.

The race has already lost Alejandro Valverde, who finished third in 2015, to a crash on a rain-slickened bend Saturday. His Movistar team said he had successful surgery overnight for a broken left kneecap and an injured shinbone.

