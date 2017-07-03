Sports

July 03, 2017 12:12 AM

AP Source: Bulls, Justin Holiday agree to 2-year deal

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO

A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bulls have agreed to a $9 million, two-year contract with guard Justin Holiday.

The person spoke Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be signed until Thursday.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the agreement.

Holiday averaged 6.5 points in 27 games for the Bulls two years ago. He played in all 82 games for the New York Knicks last season, averaging 7.7 points, Holiday has averaged 5.7 points over four seasons with Philadelphia, Golden State, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

The Bulls made the playoffs on a tiebreaker and lost to Boston in the first round.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'I like Carolina; I like Raleigh,' says Canes' top draft pick Martin Necas

'I like Carolina; I like Raleigh,' says Canes' top draft pick Martin Necas 1:48

'I like Carolina; I like Raleigh,' says Canes' top draft pick Martin Necas
Canes' Ron Francis talks about signing Justin Williams 12:49

Canes' Ron Francis talks about signing Justin Williams
3:05

"It's the perfect package for us,' says Brind'Amour of Williams, young talent

View More Video

Sports Videos