Grilli in Rangers bullpen: Veteran reliever back in Texas

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jason Grilli throws against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series, in Arlington, Texas. Grilli has joined the Texas Rangers, giving them a veteran presence in a struggling bullpen. Grilli was added the roster Monday, July 3, 2017, a day after Texas acquired him in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays. LM Otero, File AP Photo