St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina 4) celebrates after scoring with teammate Luke Voit, right, as Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jeff Locke, left, stands by during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2017, in St. Louis.
Sports

July 03, 2017 10:46 PM

Voit drives in 4 runs to lead Cardinals past Marlins, 14-6

BY STEVE OVERBEY Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Rookie Luke Voit hit his first major league homer and drove in four runs, Tommy Pham reached base five times and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 14-6 on Monday night.

St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the third on the way to an 11-0 lead. Voit added a two-run homer in the eighth in the Cardinals' fifth win in six games.

Adam Wainwright (9-5) picked up his second successive win and also drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single.

The Marlins have lost five of six.

Miami starter Jeff Locke (0-5) gave up 11 hits and 11 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Pham had three hits and two walks. He drove in a pair of runs.

