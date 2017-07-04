Golf Glance

THE GREENBRIER CLASSIC
Site: White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Course: The Old White TPC
Purse: $7.1 million (First prize: $1,278,000).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champion: Danny Lee in 2015.
Last week: Kyle Stanley won the Quicken Loans National.
FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson
Notes: The tournament was canceled last year because of record flooding that left the Old White TPC under some 3 feet of mud. ... Phil Mickelson owns property and serves as an ambassador for the Greenbrier. Also playing is part-time Greenbrier resident Bubba Watson. ... This will be the first time Mickelson has someone other than Jim "Bones" Mackay as his caddie for a PGA Tour event since his manager, Steve Loy, caddied for him in the 1993 Tucson Open. ... Davis Love III and Davis Love IV are in the field. Dru Love, the son of the two-time Ryder Cup captain, received a sponsor exemption. This is the second time they are playing the same tournament. The other was the RSM Classic two years ago. ... Stuart Appleby received a sponsor exemption. He shot 59 in the final round to win the inaugural Greenbrier Classic. ... Watson has broken 70 every round he has played in his three previous appearances, but he still he not cracked the top 10. ... The leading four players not already exempt from the top 12 finishers will earn a spot in the British Open. ... One week after withdrawing from the U.S. Senior Open with a shoulder injury, John Daly is playing on a sponsor's exemption.
Next week: John Deere Classic.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
DUBAI DUTY FREE IRISH OPEN
Site: Londonderry, Northern Ireland
Course: Portstewart Golf Club (Strand Course). Yardage: 7,004. Par: 72.
Purse: $7 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Rory McIlroy
Last week: Tommy Fleetwood won the HNA French Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Tommy Fleetwood.
Notes: McIlroy is the tournament host. ... McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama give the Irish Open two of the top five players in the world ranking. Also playing are Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Thomas Pieters. ... Shane Lowry won the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009. ... McIlroy missed the cut in the Irish Open three straight years before rallying to beat Russell Knox last year. ... This will be the 12th time the Irish Open is held at Northern Ireland, and the first at Portstewart. Royal County Down and Royal Portrush have each hosted it four times. ... Three spots will be available to the British Open to players not already exempt who finish among the top 10. ... Fleetwood has earned more world ranking points in 2017 than any player except Dustin Johnson. He started the year at No. 99 in the world and now is No. 15. ... Four players have won the Irish Open the same season they won a major — Seve Ballesteros (1983), Nick Faldo (1992), Bernhard Langer (1994) and Padraig Harrington (2007). ... The field does not include any Americans who are PGA Tour members.
Next week: Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
LPGA TOUR
THORNBERRY CREEK LPGA CLASSIC
Site: Oneida, Wis.
Course: Thornberry Creek at Oneida. Yardage: 6,599. Par: 72.
Purse: $2 million (First prize: $300,000).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: New tournament.
Last week: Danielle Kang won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for her first major.
LPGA money leader: So Yeon Ryu.
Notes: By winning her first major, Kang moved up to No. 6 in the Solheim Cup standings for the U.S. team. ... Thornberry Creek is owned by the Oneida Nation near Green Bay. ... Kang, Ryu, Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson are among those taking the week off before the U.S. Women's Open next week at Trump International in New Jersey. ... Ryu and Kang are tied for the Rolex Annika Major Award, based on finishes in the majors. Each has won a major and did not finish in the top 10 in the other. ... Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park and Amy Yang are the only players who have finished in the top 10 at both LPGA majors this year. ... The Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic means the three main U.S. tours will visit Wisconsin this year. The U.S. Open was at Erin Hills, while the American Family Insurance Classic on the PGA Tour Champions was two weeks ago in Madison. The LPGA's developmental circuit, the Symetra Tour, will be playing in Milwaukee later this summer.
Next week: U.S. Women's Open.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
WEB.COM TOUR
LECOM HEALTH CHALLENGE
Site: Findley Lake, N.Y.
Course: Peek 'n Peak Resort (Upper Course). Yardage: 7,058. Par: 72.
Purse: $600,000 (First prize: $108,000).
Television: Thursday-Friday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Rick Lamb.
Last week: Lanto Giffin won the Nashville Golf Open.
Web.com money leader: Stephan Jaeger.
Next week: Utah Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Kenny Perry won the U.S. Senior Open.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Next week: Constellation Senior Players Championship
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Japan Golf Tour: Shigeo Naashima Invitation Sega Sammy Cup, North Country GC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Hideto Tanihara. Online: www.jgto.org
Mackenzie Tour Canada: Players Cup, Pine Ridge GC, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Defending champion: Dan McCarthy. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada
Challenge Tour: Prague Golf Challenge, Prague City Golf, Prague, Czech Republic. New tournament. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
European Senior Tour: Swiss Seniors Open, Bad Ragaz GC, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. Defending champion: Tim Thelen. Online: www.europeantour.com/seniortour
WOMEN
Symetra Tour: Donald Ross Centennial Classic, French Lick Resort, French Lick, Ind. New tournament. Online: www.symetratour.com
Legends Tour: Senior LPGA Championship (July 10-12), French Lick Resort (Pete Dye Course), French Lick, Ind. New tournament. Online: www.thelegendstour.com
Korean LPGA: Kumhotire Ladies Open, Weihai Point Golf & Resort, Weihai, China. Defending champion: Min Young Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Nippon Ham Ladies Classic, Ambix Hakodate Club (Useo Golf Course), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Rumi Yoshiba. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
Ladies European Tour: Thailand Championship, Phoenix Golf Golf & CC, Pattaya, Thailand. New tournament. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com
