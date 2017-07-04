New league, very different challenges for Capello in China

FILE - In this June 14, 2015 file photo, Russia's coach Fabio Capello watches his players during the Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match between Russia and Austria, in Moscow, Russia. Capello, winner of the UEFA Champions League in 1994 and who also led the national teams of England and Russia to the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, was appointed as head coach of Jiangsu Suning in June. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo