FILE - In this March 10, 2017, file photo, Toronto Raptors' Patrick Patterson, right, grabs a rebound from Atlanta Hawks' Dwight Howard in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta. A person with knowledge of the details said Tuesday, July 4, that forward Patterson has agreed to a three-year, $16.4 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. David Goldman, File AP Photo

Sports

July 04, 2017 11:57 PM

AP source: Patrick Patterson agrees to deal with Thunder

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the details says forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to a three-year, $16.4 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Patterson is leaving Toronto to join All-Star Paul George in a new-look Thunder frontcourt, the person told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person was granted anonymity because contracts can't be signed until Thursday.

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

Patterson was a valuable reserve for the Raptors, averaging 7.6 points in nearly four seasons. But he struggled badly in last season's playoffs, shooting 28 percent from the field.

The Raptors kept Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka but Patterson has a chance to fill a need in Oklahoma City, where Taj Gibson left for Minnesota and Domantas Sabonis was dealt to Indiana in the trade for George.

