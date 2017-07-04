Sports

July 04, 2017 10:52 PM

Timberwolves rookie Justin Patton breaks foot in workout

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota Timberwolves first-round draft pick Justin Patton will not play in summer league after breaking his left foot during a workout.

The Timberwolves announced on Tuesday that Patton had surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his foot. He will be sidelined indefinitely with the injury.

Patton was the 16th overall selection in the first round in last month's draft. The Wolves acquired the pick from Chicago in a draft-night trade that also landed them three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. Minnesota has high hopes for Patton, who declared for the draft after his redshirt freshman season at Creighton.

The 6-foot-11 Patton averaged 12.9 points on 67.6 percent shooting last season.

Patton signed his contract on Tuesday as well.

