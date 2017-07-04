Sports

July 04, 2017 10:54 PM

Wanderers sign striker Oriol Riera for 2 A-League seasons

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

The Western Sydney Wanderers have signed Spanish striker Oriol Riera as their marquee player for the next two League seasons.

The team said Wednesday that Riera, 31, will arrive in Sydney this week before joining his teammates in pre-season training as they prepare to face Arsenal on July 15.

Riera was with La Liga side Deportivo de La Coruña, having spent last season on loan at fellow Spanish side Osasuna, where he scored four goals.

A-League clubs are allowed two marquee players a season who are exempt from each team's salary cap. Former A-League marquee players include Alessandro Del Piero, Dwight Yorke, Emile Heskey, Robbie Fowler and David Villa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Blythewood's Jordyn Adams scores winning TD vs. Rock Hill

Blythewood's Jordyn Adams scores winning TD vs. Rock Hill 2:18

Blythewood's Jordyn Adams scores winning TD vs. Rock Hill
Video of Jordyn Adams' thunderous slam dunk goes viral 0:16

Video of Jordyn Adams' thunderous slam dunk goes viral
Canes' Ron Francis talks about signing Justin Williams 12:49

Canes' Ron Francis talks about signing Justin Williams

View More Video

Sports Videos