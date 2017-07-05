Houston Dynamo forward Mauro Manotas
Sports

July 05, 2017 11:13 PM

Wenger scores in 1st minute, Dynamo cruise by Impact 3-1

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Andrew Wenger scored in the first minute against his former team and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Wednesday night.

Houston (8-7-4) snapped a four-game winless streak.

Wenger scored the third-fastest goal in team history at 56 seconds. Mauro Manotas played a short corner kick, got it back and crossed it to find Wenger's head.

Alex made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. He took a pass from Manotas, dribbled in space and sent a shot from distance inside the near post. Memo Rodriguez scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute for a 3-0 lead. A deflected ball fell to his feet at the penalty arc and he sent it in.

Michael Salazar scored for Montreal (5-6-6) in the 89th with a volleyed goal. The Impact only had two shots on goal.

