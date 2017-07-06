New York City FC's Alexander Callens, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Houston.
New York City FC's Alexander Callens, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Houston. Houston Chronicle via AP Yi-Chin Lee
New York City FC's Alexander Callens, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Houston. Houston Chronicle via AP Yi-Chin Lee

Sports

July 06, 2017 12:26 AM

Yordy Reyna scores in 88th, Whitecaps beat NYC 3-2

The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Yordy Reyna scored on a header in the 88th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Fredy Montero and defender Jordan Harvey also scored for Vancouver (7-3-3) in the game that had eight yellow cards, five to the Whitecaps. David Villa, on a penalty kick, and defender Maxime Chanot scored for New York City (10-6-3).

Reyna, playing his first game in Vancouver after missing most of the season with a broken foot, scored his first goal of the year when he directed a cross from fullback Jakob Nerwinski past goalkeeper Eirik Johansen.

Harvey tied it in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot.

New York City FC had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Blythewood's Jordyn Adams scores winning TD vs. Rock Hill 2:18

Blythewood's Jordyn Adams scores winning TD vs. Rock Hill
Video of Jordyn Adams' thunderous slam dunk goes viral 0:16

Video of Jordyn Adams' thunderous slam dunk goes viral

View More Video

Sports Videos