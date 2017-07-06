Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan (left) and Buzz Peterson have been close friends since playing together at North Carolina. Peterson was elevated to assistant general manager Thursday.
Sports

July 06, 2017 12:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets name Buzz Peterson assistant general manager

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets have elevated Buzz Peterson to assistant general manager, succeeding Chad Buchanan, who left for the Indiana Pacers.

Peterson is a former college coach and longtime friend of Hornets owner Michael Jordan from when they played and roomed together at North Carolina in the 1980s. Peterson has worked five years for the Hornets, previously serving as a scout and director of player personnel.

Buzz Peterson played basketball for the North Carolina Tar Heels from 1981-1985.
Buchanan spent the past three seasons as the top assistant to Hornets general manager Rich Cho. The Pacers named him general manager last week, working for president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard.

Peterson has often traveled with the Hornets to road games in recent seasons, along with scouting assignments. Previously, he was a college head coach at Tennessee, Tulsa, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and UNC Wilmington.

Buzz Peterson was head coach at Appalachian State from 1996-2000 and from 2009-2010.
Peterson grew up in Asheville, and beat out Jordan for North Carolina high school player of the year in 1981. Peterson and Jordan were together on the Tar Heels’ 1982 national championship team. They have stayed close throughout the years, with Jordan once serving as best man at Peterson’s wedding.

“(Peterson) brings a wide breadth of basketball knowledge to the position, having been involved in the game at various levels for close to three decades,” Cho said in a statement released by the team.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell

  Comments  

