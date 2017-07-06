Charlotte Hornets’ Dwayne Bacon scores 29 in win, signs rookie contract

No one ever became an NBA All-Star off a summer-league performance, but Charlotte Hornets rookie Dwayne Bacon surely shined Thursday.
Bacon, the Hornets’ second-round pick from Florida State, scored 29 points and grabbed eight rebounds in an 86-78 victory over the Magic in the Orlando Summer League. That game completed the five-game summer schedule for the Hornets at 3-2.
Bacon, a 6-foot-7 guard-forward, was chosen 40th overall last month. With first-round pick Malik Monk, a shooting guard out of Kentucky, sitting out summer league with an ankle sprain, Bacon started and became a featured scorer.
After Thursday’s game, the Hornets announced they’d signed Bacon. The team did not disclose contract details. The Hornets previously announced the signing of Monk, the 11th overall pick.
Monk is expected to be fully healed before training camp this fall.
Hornets point guard and captain Kemba Walker said Wednesday at the team’s summer basketball camp at Charlotte Latin that he expects Monk and Bacon to have impact next season.
“We got two new, young players who should be studs,” Walker said. “I expect a lot from those two. I don’t want to hear anything about them being rookies.”
