Race teams rush to get cars and equipment put away ahead of an incoming thunderstorm, at Kentucky Speedway on Friday, July 7, 2017, in Sparta, Ky. The Xfinity race scheduled for Friday night was pushed back to Saturday. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo
Sports

July 07, 2017 8:06 PM

Storm postpones Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway

The Associated Press
SPARTA, Ky.

NASCAR has postponed Friday's Xfinity Series event at Kentucky Speedway after severe thunderstorms threatened the area shortly before the green flag.

The postponement follows Thursday night's rain-delayed Camping World Truck Series race that began three hours late and concluded early Friday morning. Cup series qualifying had just concluded its second round Friday evening before dark clouds gathered over the track and led officials to cancel that session and quickly postpone the Xfinity race to Saturday at noon ET.

Cup series regular Kyle Busch will begin on the pole in a Toyota, the first of No. 1 starting spots he claimed on Friday. Busch ran a fast lap of 181.935 mph to top Erik Jones, who clocked 181.635 mph to earn the second spot.

