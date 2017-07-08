Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar watches his grand slam against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game in New York, Friday, July 7, 2017.
Sports

July 08, 2017 12:25 AM

Aguilar's slam, 7 RBIs send Brewers past skidding Yanks, 9-4

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Jesus Aguilar homered twice and matched a Brewers record with seven RBIs, including a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning that sent Milwaukee past the skidding New York Yankees 9-4 on Friday night for its fifth straight victory.

The surprising NL Central leaders overcame a season-high five errors and a record-breaking homer by Aaron Judge to win at Yankee Stadium for the first time in exactly 21 years. Back then, the Brewers were still in the American League — they switched to the NL in 1998 and had dropped 14 of their last 15 in the Bronx, including a 10-game losing streak they snapped in Friday's interleague series opener.

The Brewers (49-40) have won five in a row for the first time since a six-game run in September 2015, and are nine games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 1, 2014.

Rookie left-hander Josh Hader (1-0) struck out seven over three innings of effective relief for his first major league win.

The highlight for New York was Judge's major league-leading 30th home run, which broke Joe DiMaggio's record for most by a Yankees rookie set in 1936.

Struggling reliever Tyler Clippard (1-5) gave up Aguilar's first career slam on a full-count fastball that gave Milwaukee an 8-4 advantage.

