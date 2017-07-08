Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers 116.5 miles) with start in Dole and finish in Station des Rousses, France, Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Sports

July 08, 2017 11:13 AM

Calmejane grits teeth to win Stage 8 of Tour

The Associated Press
STATION DES ROUSSES, France

Speeding away on a small mountain road more suited to goats than riders, Lilian Calmejane has won Stage 8 to the Rousses ski station in the Jura Massif for his first victory in his first Tour de France.

Calmejane, riding for French Direct Energie, fought cramp after breaking away on the final climb and hung on, tongue lolling, for victory in only the second visit by the Tour to the Rousses. It was the second win at this Tour for a French rider.

Tour leader Chris Froome finished in a group further back, retaining the overall race lead and its yellow jersey ahead of a second, far harder day of climbing, again in the Jura mountains, on Sunday.

