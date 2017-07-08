WNBA star feels social media sting after Lonzo Ball tweet

This Feb. 10, 2017 file photo shows Elena Delle Donne speaking during a news conference in Washington. Delle Donne is no stranger to the joys and hatred of social media. The Washington Mystics star saw both sides when she sent a tweet about Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and his famous $495 shoe. Delle Donne thought she was just having fun, but plenty of folks didn't take it that way. They took her remark to mean she wanted Ball to be injured. Actually, she was just joking about his shoe. She says she thinks of herself as a "funny person," and there's no way she would want someone to be injured. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo