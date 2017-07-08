Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas
July 08, 2017 9:30 PM

Sun overcomes 22-point deficit to beat Mystics 96-92

The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Jonquel Jones scored 22 points, Alyssa Thomas hit the go-ahead jumper with 36 seconds and the Connecticut Sun overcame a 22-point, second-half deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 96-92 on Saturday night.

Thomas finished with 19 points to help Connecticut (10-7) win its fourth straight game and move past Washington (10-8) for the Eastern Conference lead.

The Mystics led 75-53 with 5:03 left in the third. Jones' layup sparked a 20-6 Sun run to close the quarter and cut the deficit to eight.

Thomas scored five straight points to tie it at 86 with 4:31 left, and her late jumper finally put Connecticut in front. Washington had two opportunities to tie or regain the lead, but Elena Della Donne and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt missed jumpers.

Delle Donne scored a season-high 28 for Washington. The Mystics have lost three straight for the first time this season.

