July 08, 2017 10:28 PM

Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

An elderly woman shown dancing on the videoboard between innings at Dodger Stadium proceeded to flash the crowd.

Fans cheered her daring dance moves and perhaps emboldened by their cheers, the smiling woman quickly lifted her blue shirt, revealing a white bra underneath in the seventh inning on Saturday night. The camera quickly cut away, but it wasn't in time. There was a collective gasp from the crowd of 45,225, many of whom began laughing.

The crew working the stadium video room, where the camera shots are handled, broke out in laughter.

The white-haired woman wearing a Dodgers visor had been shown on the videoboard earlier in the game.

